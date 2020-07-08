All apartments in Boston
13 Pratt

13 Pratt Street · (617) 506-9868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13 Pratt Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Avail 9/1- Sunny and spacious 4 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom apartment available for rent starting Sept 1 in prime Allston location (Pratt St). Walking distance to Harvard Ave Green B Line, supermarkets, restaurants and shops! Easy access to Boston University, Boston College. Features include: spacious living room, eat-in kitchen, porch, and hardwood floors throughout. Rent Includes: Water. *Tenant pays for their own utilities. Coin op laundry in building. Transportation: - Green Line: Green Line- Harvard Ave or Packard's Corner - Bus Routes: 51, 57, 57A, 66 - Easy access to Storrow Drive

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Pratt have any available units?
13 Pratt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 Pratt have?
Some of 13 Pratt's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Pratt currently offering any rent specials?
13 Pratt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Pratt pet-friendly?
No, 13 Pratt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 13 Pratt offer parking?
No, 13 Pratt does not offer parking.
Does 13 Pratt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Pratt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Pratt have a pool?
No, 13 Pratt does not have a pool.
Does 13 Pratt have accessible units?
No, 13 Pratt does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Pratt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Pratt has units with dishwashers.
