Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

1298 Commonwealth Avenue

1298 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 299-9201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1298 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1298 Commonwealth Avenue Apt #27, Boston, MA 02134 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 06/15/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Rent Includes Heat, Hot Water Laundry in Building Transportation Bus: 65, Washington St @ Corey Rd (0.55 mi) Tram: B, Griggs Street (0.03 mi) Bus: 64, Cambridge St opp Hano St (0.38 mi) Bus: 57, Brighton Ave @ Linden St (0.32 mi) Bus: 66, Harvard Ave @ Commonwealth Ave (0.18 mi) If this is what you're looking please contact: Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3590113 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1298 Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
1298 Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 1298 Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1298 Commonwealth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1298 Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1298 Commonwealth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1298 Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1298 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1298 Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1298 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1298 Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1298 Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1298 Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1298 Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1298 Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1298 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1298 Commonwealth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1298 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
