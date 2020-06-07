Amenities
1298 Commonwealth Avenue Apt #27, Boston, MA 02134 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 06/15/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Rent Includes Heat, Hot Water Laundry in Building Transportation Bus: 65, Washington St @ Corey Rd (0.55 mi) Tram: B, Griggs Street (0.03 mi) Bus: 64, Cambridge St opp Hano St (0.38 mi) Bus: 57, Brighton Ave @ Linden St (0.32 mi) Bus: 66, Harvard Ave @ Commonwealth Ave (0.18 mi) If this is what you're looking please contact: Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3590113 ]