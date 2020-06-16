128 Calumet St 1

Amenities
Unit 1 Available 09/01/19 4 Bed Laundry InUnit Walk to Orange & Green Lines - Property Id: 106136
- Spacious 4 bedroom located in Mission Hill
- Eat-in kitchen
- Laundry in unit
- 9 Minute walk to orange line, 7 Minute walk to green line
- Convenient location to Wentworth, Northeastern, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Beth Israel, Longwood, Stop and Shop, Fenway, bars, restaurants and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106136
No Dogs Allowed
