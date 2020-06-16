All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 128 Calumet St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
128 Calumet St 1
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:24 AM

128 Calumet St 1

128 Calumet St · (617) 775-6803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

128 Calumet St, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit 1 Available 09/01/19 4 Bed Laundry InUnit Walk to Orange & Green Lines - Property Id: 106136

- Spacious 4 bedroom located in Mission Hill
- Eat-in kitchen
- Laundry in unit
- 9 Minute walk to orange line, 7 Minute walk to green line
- Convenient location to Wentworth, Northeastern, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Beth Israel, Longwood, Stop and Shop, Fenway, bars, restaurants and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106136
Property Id 106136

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4769780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Calumet St 1 have any available units?
128 Calumet St 1 has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 Calumet St 1 have?
Some of 128 Calumet St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Calumet St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
128 Calumet St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Calumet St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Calumet St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 128 Calumet St 1 offer parking?
No, 128 Calumet St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 128 Calumet St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 Calumet St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Calumet St 1 have a pool?
No, 128 Calumet St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 128 Calumet St 1 have accessible units?
No, 128 Calumet St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Calumet St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Calumet St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 128 Calumet St 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
Lofts At Atlantic Wharf
530 Atlantic Ave
Boston, MA 02210
Dustin Street Apartments
122 Dustin Street
Boston, MA 02135
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St
Boston, MA 02114
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity