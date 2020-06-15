All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:25 PM

1277 Commonwealth Ave.

1277 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 383-4572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1277 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
This sunny studio apartment in Allston boasts hardwood floors and a gorgeous decorative fireplace. Heat and hot water are included and laundry facilities are located inside the building. Graduate students are welcome--perfect location for those who study at BU! Excellent location, close to gym, shops, pharmacies, and restaurants. Steps to MBTA Green Line, B branch and the 66 Bus. This unit is cat friendly. Call today to view this great apartment! Heat, hot water and cooking gas are included in the monthly rent. Residents are responsible for all other utilities. Building has elevator access. Excellent location on Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University and Coolidge Corner. CVS Pharmacy, restaurants and Boston Sports Club (gym) is across the street. Building amenities include: modern front intercom system, elevator, laundry, onsite maintenance, heat, hot water and cooking gas included, rubbish is included, all common areas are professionally cleaned weekly, most apartments have decorative fireplaces, dishwasher, disposal and built in microwaves, large closets, ceiling fans, the hallways have oriental runners. The building and the apartments are exceptional. Access to 66 Bus Lines MBTA: Bus & Green Line B. Building has new well lit and clean laundry room. There are also double locked entry doors and a closed circuit surveillance camera system monitoring the common areas to added resident security.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1277 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
1277 Commonwealth Ave. has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1277 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 1277 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1277 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1277 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1277 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1277 Commonwealth Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1277 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 1277 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1277 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1277 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1277 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 1277 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1277 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1277 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1277 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1277 Commonwealth Ave. has units with dishwashers.
