1277 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry

This sunny studio apartment in Allston boasts hardwood floors and a gorgeous decorative fireplace. Heat and hot water are included and laundry facilities are located inside the building. Graduate students are welcome--perfect location for those who study at BU! Excellent location, close to gym, shops, pharmacies, and restaurants. Steps to MBTA Green Line, B branch and the 66 Bus. This unit is cat friendly. Call today to view this great apartment! Heat, hot water and cooking gas are included in the monthly rent. Residents are responsible for all other utilities. Building has elevator access. Excellent location on Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University and Coolidge Corner. CVS Pharmacy, restaurants and Boston Sports Club (gym) is across the street. Building amenities include: modern front intercom system, elevator, laundry, onsite maintenance, heat, hot water and cooking gas included, rubbish is included, all common areas are professionally cleaned weekly, most apartments have decorative fireplaces, dishwasher, disposal and built in microwaves, large closets, ceiling fans, the hallways have oriental runners. The building and the apartments are exceptional. Access to 66 Bus Lines MBTA: Bus & Green Line B. Building has new well lit and clean laundry room. There are also double locked entry doors and a closed circuit surveillance camera system monitoring the common areas to added resident security.



Terms: One year lease