127 Saint Botolph St Apt 8B

Amenities
NO BROKER FEE!!!!!!!! PET FRIENDLY renovated one bedroom on highly sought after St. Botolph street! This unit features in-unit laundry, central air, hardwood floors, french doors, new kitchen with granite and stainless steel. Professionally managed building on Border of Back Bay & South End. Close to Prudential Center, Back Bay Station, Green/ Orange Lines, Mass Ave, Star Market, Copley, Hynes, and so many great food and shopping locations.Don't miss this one!
Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estatea
(617) 875-3436
(RLNE5504663)