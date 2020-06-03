All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

127 Saint Botolph St Apt 8B

127 Saint Botolph Street · (617) 875-3436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

127 Saint Botolph Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 8B · Avail. now

$3,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
NO BROKER FEE!!!!!!!! PET FRIENDLY renovated one bedroom on highly sought after St. Botolph street! This unit features in-unit laundry, central air, hardwood floors, french doors, new kitchen with granite and stainless steel. Professionally managed building on Border of Back Bay & South End. Close to Prudential Center, Back Bay Station, Green/ Orange Lines, Mass Ave, Star Market, Copley, Hynes, and so many great food and shopping locations.Don't miss this one!

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estatea
(617) 875-3436

(RLNE5504663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Saint Botolph St Apt 8B have any available units?
127 Saint Botolph St Apt 8B has a unit available for $3,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Saint Botolph St Apt 8B have?
Some of 127 Saint Botolph St Apt 8B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Saint Botolph St Apt 8B currently offering any rent specials?
127 Saint Botolph St Apt 8B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Saint Botolph St Apt 8B pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Saint Botolph St Apt 8B is pet friendly.
Does 127 Saint Botolph St Apt 8B offer parking?
No, 127 Saint Botolph St Apt 8B does not offer parking.
Does 127 Saint Botolph St Apt 8B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Saint Botolph St Apt 8B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Saint Botolph St Apt 8B have a pool?
No, 127 Saint Botolph St Apt 8B does not have a pool.
Does 127 Saint Botolph St Apt 8B have accessible units?
No, 127 Saint Botolph St Apt 8B does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Saint Botolph St Apt 8B have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Saint Botolph St Apt 8B does not have units with dishwashers.
