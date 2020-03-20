All apartments in Boston
127 Bay State Rd.
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:20 PM

127 Bay State Rd.

127 Bay State Road · (617) 587-0100
Location

127 Bay State Road, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Quintessential two bedroom and two bathroom apartment. The apartment is in the process of being renovated. However, keeping all the details of a classy apartment. Wood detailing throughout with a fireplace and built in shelving. The bedrooms are split layout perfect for extra privacy. In unit laundry as well as heat and hot water and one off street parking included in rent. The apartment also overlooks the Charles River. Convenient location steps from Esplanade, public transportation, restaurants, shops and much more. Pets considered!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Bay State Rd. have any available units?
127 Bay State Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Bay State Rd. have?
Some of 127 Bay State Rd.'s amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Bay State Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
127 Bay State Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Bay State Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Bay State Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 127 Bay State Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 127 Bay State Rd. does offer parking.
Does 127 Bay State Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Bay State Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Bay State Rd. have a pool?
No, 127 Bay State Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 127 Bay State Rd. have accessible units?
No, 127 Bay State Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Bay State Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Bay State Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
