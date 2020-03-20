127 Bay State Rd.

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Quintessential two bedroom and two bathroom apartment. The apartment is in the process of being renovated. However, keeping all the details of a classy apartment. Wood detailing throughout with a fireplace and built in shelving. The bedrooms are split layout perfect for extra privacy. In unit laundry as well as heat and hot water and one off street parking included in rent. The apartment also overlooks the Charles River. Convenient location steps from Esplanade, public transportation, restaurants, shops and much more. Pets considered!



Terms: One year lease