All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 123 Myrtle St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
123 Myrtle St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

123 Myrtle St.

123 Myrtle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

123 Myrtle Street, Boston, MA 02114
Beacon Hill

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Beacon Hill. The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Myrtle St. have any available units?
123 Myrtle St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 123 Myrtle St. currently offering any rent specials?
123 Myrtle St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Myrtle St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Myrtle St. is pet friendly.
Does 123 Myrtle St. offer parking?
No, 123 Myrtle St. does not offer parking.
Does 123 Myrtle St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Myrtle St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Myrtle St. have a pool?
No, 123 Myrtle St. does not have a pool.
Does 123 Myrtle St. have accessible units?
No, 123 Myrtle St. does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Myrtle St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Myrtle St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Myrtle St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Myrtle St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl
Boston, MA 02114
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College