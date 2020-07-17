All apartments in Boston
122 Tudor Street
122 Tudor Street

122 Tudor Street · (508) 243-7477
Location

122 Tudor Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit H · Avail. Sep 1

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
122 Tudor Street Apt #H, Boston, MA 02127 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. *Virtual Tour Available* Available 9/1. Penthouse 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1 Garage Parking Space included. Located in a professionally managed building in South Boston. Central A/C and Gas Heat, In-unit Washer and Dryer, and Private Storage Closet. Both bedrooms fit Queen size beds and feature large closets. Common yard. Close to Broadway T Stop (Red Line), local restaurants (Lincoln, Loco, Capo, Fox & the Knife, etc.), 93 North/South, Mass Pike, Logan Airport. Building wired for Verizon Fios cable and internet. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3628603 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Tudor Street have any available units?
122 Tudor Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 Tudor Street have?
Some of 122 Tudor Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Tudor Street currently offering any rent specials?
122 Tudor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Tudor Street pet-friendly?
No, 122 Tudor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 122 Tudor Street offer parking?
Yes, 122 Tudor Street offers parking.
Does 122 Tudor Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Tudor Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Tudor Street have a pool?
No, 122 Tudor Street does not have a pool.
Does 122 Tudor Street have accessible units?
No, 122 Tudor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Tudor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Tudor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
