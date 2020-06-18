Rent Calculator
1216 Commonwealth Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM
1216 Commonwealth Ave.
1216 Commonwealth Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1216 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
CONTACT: Debbie for more info! null
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1216 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
1216 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 1216 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1216 Commonwealth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 1216 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 1216 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1216 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 1216 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1216 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 Commonwealth Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1216 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
