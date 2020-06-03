Rent Calculator
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:30 PM
12 Summer - 3
12 Summer Street
·
Location
12 Summer Street, Boston, MA 02129
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious One Bedroom Apartment In A Well Maintained Building.
Private Roof Deck. Laundry In Building.
Some Amenities Are Dishwasher, Granite Counter Top, Beautiful Lighting Coming Into The Apartment!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 Summer - 3 have any available units?
12 Summer - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12 Summer - 3 have?
Some of 12 Summer - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12 Summer - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
12 Summer - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Summer - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 12 Summer - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 12 Summer - 3 offer parking?
No, 12 Summer - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 12 Summer - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Summer - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Summer - 3 have a pool?
No, 12 Summer - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 12 Summer - 3 have accessible units?
No, 12 Summer - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Summer - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Summer - 3 has units with dishwashers.
