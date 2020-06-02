Rent Calculator
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
12 Stockwell St.
12 Stockwell St.
12 Stockwell Street
·
Location
12 Stockwell Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
ceiling fan
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in . The apartment features Ceiling Fan(s),Deck,Dishwasher,Free Laundry,Hardwood Floors,PARKING and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 Stockwell St. have any available units?
12 Stockwell St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12 Stockwell St. have?
Some of 12 Stockwell St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12 Stockwell St. currently offering any rent specials?
12 Stockwell St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Stockwell St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Stockwell St. is pet friendly.
Does 12 Stockwell St. offer parking?
Yes, 12 Stockwell St. does offer parking.
Does 12 Stockwell St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Stockwell St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Stockwell St. have a pool?
No, 12 Stockwell St. does not have a pool.
Does 12 Stockwell St. have accessible units?
No, 12 Stockwell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Stockwell St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Stockwell St. has units with dishwashers.
