All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 12 Oswald St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
12 Oswald St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

12 Oswald St.

12 Oswald Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12 Oswald Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 4 bedroom multifamily with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The multifamily features Hardwood Floors,Modern Bath,Modern Kitchen,New/Renovated Bath,New/Renovated Kitchen,Laundry in Unit,Granite Counter Tops and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Oswald St. have any available units?
12 Oswald St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Oswald St. have?
Some of 12 Oswald St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Oswald St. currently offering any rent specials?
12 Oswald St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Oswald St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Oswald St. is pet friendly.
Does 12 Oswald St. offer parking?
No, 12 Oswald St. does not offer parking.
Does 12 Oswald St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Oswald St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Oswald St. have a pool?
No, 12 Oswald St. does not have a pool.
Does 12 Oswald St. have accessible units?
No, 12 Oswald St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Oswald St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Oswald St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St
Boston, MA 02115
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College