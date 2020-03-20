This a great 4 bedroom multifamily with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The multifamily features Hardwood Floors,Modern Bath,Modern Kitchen,New/Renovated Bath,New/Renovated Kitchen,Laundry in Unit,Granite Counter Tops and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 Oswald St. have any available units?
12 Oswald St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Oswald St. have?
Some of 12 Oswald St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Oswald St. currently offering any rent specials?
12 Oswald St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Oswald St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Oswald St. is pet friendly.
Does 12 Oswald St. offer parking?
No, 12 Oswald St. does not offer parking.
Does 12 Oswald St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Oswald St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Oswald St. have a pool?
No, 12 Oswald St. does not have a pool.
Does 12 Oswald St. have accessible units?
No, 12 Oswald St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Oswald St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Oswald St. does not have units with dishwashers.