Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

12 Lothian Road

12 Lothian Road · (617) 903-8940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 Lothian Road, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
12 Lothian Road Apt #14, Boston, MA 02135 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. 2 Bedroom Apartment in Convenient Location 9/1 - Hardwood Floors - Laundry on Site - Dishwasher ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3584856 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Lothian Road have any available units?
12 Lothian Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 12 Lothian Road currently offering any rent specials?
12 Lothian Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Lothian Road pet-friendly?
No, 12 Lothian Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 12 Lothian Road offer parking?
No, 12 Lothian Road does not offer parking.
Does 12 Lothian Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Lothian Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Lothian Road have a pool?
No, 12 Lothian Road does not have a pool.
Does 12 Lothian Road have accessible units?
No, 12 Lothian Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Lothian Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Lothian Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Lothian Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Lothian Road does not have units with air conditioning.
