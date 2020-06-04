Rent Calculator
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
12 Lake St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM
12 Lake St.
12 Lake Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
12 Lake Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Brighton. The apartment features and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 Lake St. have any available units?
12 Lake St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 12 Lake St. currently offering any rent specials?
12 Lake St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Lake St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Lake St. is pet friendly.
Does 12 Lake St. offer parking?
No, 12 Lake St. does not offer parking.
Does 12 Lake St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Lake St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Lake St. have a pool?
No, 12 Lake St. does not have a pool.
Does 12 Lake St. have accessible units?
No, 12 Lake St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Lake St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Lake St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Lake St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Lake St. does not have units with air conditioning.
