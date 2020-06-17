All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

12 Dorset St.

12 Dorset Street · No Longer Available
Location

12 Dorset Street, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Best building in Polish Triangle - come see why everyone wants to live here and you will want to make this gorgeous apartment your new home! Oversized 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom apartment in the very heart of Polish Triangle! Features include a working gas fireplace located in the center of the open living room with decorative backsplash tiles. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, built-in microwave, gas stove, large fridge) and quartz counter tops. Three good size bedrooms and one smaller. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Contemporary bathrooms with ceramic tiles - one with a stand up shower and the other with a bath tub. Stylish light fixtures. Back porch. Efficient gas heat. Laundry hook-ups on the same floor - right outside of the unit . Convenient location: only 5 min walk to JFK T stop (red line), walking distance to Carson Beach, near South Bay Plaza, walking distance to Southie's bars and restaurants!!! Easy access to highways (I-93, Rt 3, Mass Pike are only minutes from here!). Super easy on-street parking with resident sticker (from 10am-2pm other than that you are welcome to park without it). Distance to T, parking and qualify is what drives people to this lovely neighborhood! This apartment usually rents at the 1st showing!!!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Dorset St. have any available units?
12 Dorset St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Dorset St. have?
Some of 12 Dorset St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Dorset St. currently offering any rent specials?
12 Dorset St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Dorset St. pet-friendly?
No, 12 Dorset St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 12 Dorset St. offer parking?
Yes, 12 Dorset St. does offer parking.
Does 12 Dorset St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Dorset St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Dorset St. have a pool?
No, 12 Dorset St. does not have a pool.
Does 12 Dorset St. have accessible units?
No, 12 Dorset St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Dorset St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Dorset St. has units with dishwashers.
