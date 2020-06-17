12 Dorset St.

Amenities

Best building in Polish Triangle - come see why everyone wants to live here and you will want to make this gorgeous apartment your new home! Oversized 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom apartment in the very heart of Polish Triangle! Features include a working gas fireplace located in the center of the open living room with decorative backsplash tiles. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, built-in microwave, gas stove, large fridge) and quartz counter tops. Three good size bedrooms and one smaller. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Contemporary bathrooms with ceramic tiles - one with a stand up shower and the other with a bath tub. Stylish light fixtures. Back porch. Efficient gas heat. Laundry hook-ups on the same floor - right outside of the unit . Convenient location: only 5 min walk to JFK T stop (red line), walking distance to Carson Beach, near South Bay Plaza, walking distance to Southie's bars and restaurants!!! Easy access to highways (I-93, Rt 3, Mass Pike are only minutes from here!). Super easy on-street parking with resident sticker (from 10am-2pm other than that you are welcome to park without it). Distance to T, parking and qualify is what drives people to this lovely neighborhood! This apartment usually rents at the 1st showing!!!



Terms: One year lease