Nice and quiet back of the hill apartment. Walk to jackson square t and e train heath street stop. 4 bedrooms with closets and built-ins. Large bathroom, eat in kitchen with pantry. Nice deck and plenty of parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 Bucknam St. have any available units?
12 Bucknam St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 12 Bucknam St. currently offering any rent specials?
12 Bucknam St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Bucknam St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Bucknam St. is pet friendly.
Does 12 Bucknam St. offer parking?
Yes, 12 Bucknam St. does offer parking.
Does 12 Bucknam St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Bucknam St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Bucknam St. have a pool?
No, 12 Bucknam St. does not have a pool.
Does 12 Bucknam St. have accessible units?
No, 12 Bucknam St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Bucknam St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Bucknam St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Bucknam St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Bucknam St. does not have units with air conditioning.