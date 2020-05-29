All apartments in Boston
1191 Boylston St.

1191 Boylston Street · (617) 708-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1191 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
NO BROKER FEE_ AVAILABLE NOW-Affordable studio apartment on Boylston Street in Fenway, just minutes to the D Line, Fenway Park, Landmark Center, the Northeastern Campus, and much more. Includes heat and hot water, hardwood floors, tiled kitchen, full tiled bath, plenty of closet space, and laundry facilities available on site. Apartment is cable/Internet-ready. Perfect for students, graduates, or working professionals. Great view of the city! The location is absolutely amazing. Centrally located steps to multiple universities (Northeastern, Berklee, New England Conservatory), several train stations (Hynes Conventions is closest), multiple bus lines, and tons of entertainment. The Back Bay and newbury Street & Boylston Street in one direction, and historic Fenway Park in the other. The Emerald Necklace surrounds the area, offering walking and biking paths. There are countless, stores, restaurants, pubs, and more within steps of the front door. To view this apartment or for any questions, please send inquires about this apartment to David Bussison Real Estate Agent at East Coast Realty.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1191 Boylston St. have any available units?
1191 Boylston St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1191 Boylston St. have?
Some of 1191 Boylston St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1191 Boylston St. currently offering any rent specials?
1191 Boylston St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1191 Boylston St. pet-friendly?
No, 1191 Boylston St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1191 Boylston St. offer parking?
No, 1191 Boylston St. does not offer parking.
Does 1191 Boylston St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1191 Boylston St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1191 Boylston St. have a pool?
No, 1191 Boylston St. does not have a pool.
Does 1191 Boylston St. have accessible units?
No, 1191 Boylston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1191 Boylston St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1191 Boylston St. does not have units with dishwashers.
