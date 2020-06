Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 2 bed 2 full bath unit for rent in South Quincy. 830 sq feet. Available April 1 .Unit is beautifully maintained and comes with in unit laundry, central air, and 2 parking spaces on private lot. Plowing and landscaping included. Tenants have basement storage. .5 mile from Quincy Adams T-Stop and Quincy Center. No smoking please. Pets under 50lbs will be considered for additional $100 p/ month. 2nd bedroom currently being used as private office by current tenant but can easily be used as a second bedroom.



Terms: One year lease