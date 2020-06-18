All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 1185 Commonwealth Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
1185 Commonwealth Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

1185 Commonwealth Ave.

1185 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1185 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
cats allowed
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
media room
Red Tree Real Estate is a one-stop boutique real estate agency, located in Brookline's vibrant Coolidge Corner neighborhood. We specialize in sales, leasing, property management services, private sales, commercial brokerage, and real estate investment counseling. - Our leasing agents cover Arlington, Belmont, Boston (Allston, Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Charlestown, Chinatown, Dorchester, East Boston, The Fenway, The Financial District, Fort Hill, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Kenmore, The Leather District, Mattapan, Midtown, Mission Hill, The North End, Roslindale, Roxbury, The Seaport District, South Boston, The South End, The Theatre District, The Waterfront, The West End, and West Roxbury), Brookline (Coolidge Corner, Washington Square, Whiskey Point, Brookline Village), Cambridge (Cambridgeport, Harvard Square, Inman Square, Kendall Square, Porter Square, Central Square), Chestnut Hill, Dedham, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton (Newton Center, Newton Corner, Newton Highlands, Lower Falls, Upper Falls, Newtonville, Nonantum, Waban, West Newton), Somerville (Davis Square, Prospect Hill, Spring Hill, Winter Hill, Teele Square), Waltham, Wellesley, and Watertown. Our sales agents will go anywhere in Massachusetts. Call to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1185 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
1185 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 1185 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1185 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1185 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1185 Commonwealth Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1185 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 1185 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1185 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1185 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1185 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 1185 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1185 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1185 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1185 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1185 Commonwealth Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1185 Commonwealth Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1185 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1185 Commonwealth Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
Dustin Street Apartments
122 Dustin Street
Boston, MA 02135
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity