All apartments in Boston
Home
Boston, MA
118 Riverway
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
118 Riverway
118 Riverway
No Longer Available
Location
118 Riverway, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 118 Riverway have any available units?
118 Riverway doesn't have any available units at this time.
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 118 Riverway currently offering any rent specials?
118 Riverway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Riverway pet-friendly?
No, 118 Riverway is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 118 Riverway offer parking?
No, 118 Riverway does not offer parking.
Does 118 Riverway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Riverway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Riverway have a pool?
No, 118 Riverway does not have a pool.
Does 118 Riverway have accessible units?
No, 118 Riverway does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Riverway have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Riverway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Riverway have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Riverway does not have units with air conditioning.
