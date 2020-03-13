All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 118 Riverway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
118 Riverway
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

118 Riverway

118 Riverway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

118 Riverway, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Riverway have any available units?
118 Riverway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 118 Riverway currently offering any rent specials?
118 Riverway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Riverway pet-friendly?
No, 118 Riverway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 118 Riverway offer parking?
No, 118 Riverway does not offer parking.
Does 118 Riverway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Riverway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Riverway have a pool?
No, 118 Riverway does not have a pool.
Does 118 Riverway have accessible units?
No, 118 Riverway does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Riverway have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Riverway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Riverway have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Riverway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College