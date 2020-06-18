All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

117 Franklin St.

117 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

117 Franklin Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Rent For Now This House has EVERYTHING no expense was spared. Huge 3 Floor Duplex ALL BRAND NEW!!!!!!! Gorgeous HARDWOOD FLOORS Up to Date Beautiful Kitchen Has All The Amenities Central Heat and Central Air Has Parking Available Call Mike 617 388 9809

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Franklin St. have any available units?
117 Franklin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Franklin St. have?
Some of 117 Franklin St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Franklin St. currently offering any rent specials?
117 Franklin St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Franklin St. pet-friendly?
No, 117 Franklin St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 117 Franklin St. offer parking?
Yes, 117 Franklin St. does offer parking.
Does 117 Franklin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Franklin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Franklin St. have a pool?
No, 117 Franklin St. does not have a pool.
Does 117 Franklin St. have accessible units?
No, 117 Franklin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Franklin St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Franklin St. has units with dishwashers.
