AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1 FOR 2375 - NO FEE, NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED- Two or three bedroom apartment with an open layout on Commonwealth Avenue in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston. The living room has a door and can be closed off to create the 3rd bedroom. There will be room for a living room set up in the foyer and a BIG KITCHEN. This apartment is in an elevator building.The heat and hot water are included in the rent. Heat and hot water included in the rent and laundry is in the basement. CATS OK!, NO FEE This apartment is a quick stroll to the Cleveland Circle area in Brookline giving access to all three train lines within a 15 to 20 minute walk. The Sutherland Road T stop is right out the front door on the B line Green Line Train. The Beacon Hill Athletic club is right next door as well as various shops and stores steps from the building. To view this apartment give me a ring at 617-708-4547 or reply to David @eastcoastrealty.com



Terms: One year lease