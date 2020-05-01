Amenities
BEST EAST SIDE LOCATION! Start your New Year off right! Brand new, inside and out! The unit will consist of 2000sf over 2 levels over living space.Four bedrooms, all are large with very generous closet space, hardwood floors throughout, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast island, 3 FULL bathrooms, in-unit washer & dryer, 95% efficient heating system and central A/C, a mud room, parking option on-site and so much more! ~ PLEASE E-MAIL, TEXT, OR CALL FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING ~ Call Today!
Terms: One year lease