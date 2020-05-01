All apartments in Boston
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:07 AM

115 M St.

115 M Street · (781) 690-6203
Location

115 M Street, Boston, MA 02127
Telegraph Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BEST EAST SIDE LOCATION! Start your New Year off right! Brand new, inside and out! The unit will consist of 2000sf over 2 levels over living space.Four bedrooms, all are large with very generous closet space, hardwood floors throughout, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast island, 3 FULL bathrooms, in-unit washer & dryer, 95% efficient heating system and central A/C, a mud room, parking option on-site and so much more! ~ PLEASE E-MAIL, TEXT, OR CALL FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING ~ Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 M St. have any available units?
115 M St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 M St. have?
Some of 115 M St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 M St. currently offering any rent specials?
115 M St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 M St. pet-friendly?
No, 115 M St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 115 M St. offer parking?
Yes, 115 M St. does offer parking.
Does 115 M St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 M St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 M St. have a pool?
No, 115 M St. does not have a pool.
Does 115 M St. have accessible units?
No, 115 M St. does not have accessible units.
Does 115 M St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 M St. does not have units with dishwashers.
