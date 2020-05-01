Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking

BEST EAST SIDE LOCATION! Start your New Year off right! Brand new, inside and out! The unit will consist of 2000sf over 2 levels over living space.Four bedrooms, all are large with very generous closet space, hardwood floors throughout, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast island, 3 FULL bathrooms, in-unit washer & dryer, 95% efficient heating system and central A/C, a mud room, parking option on-site and so much more! ~ PLEASE E-MAIL, TEXT, OR CALL FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING ~ Call Today!



Terms: One year lease