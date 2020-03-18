All apartments in Boston
114 Buttonwood Street

114 Buttonwood Street · (617) 360-1539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

114 Buttonwood Street, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
114 Buttonwood Street, Boston, MA 02125 - 6 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. [UNIT] Stunning renovated 6 bed 2 bath single family home in Dorchester! Unit features modern kitchen and bathrooms, granite counter tops, gas cooking, dishwasher, spacious layout, and abundant natural light. Walk to public transportation, parks, restaurants, nightlife, and more! Available 9/1. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3532037 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Buttonwood Street have any available units?
114 Buttonwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 114 Buttonwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
114 Buttonwood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Buttonwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 114 Buttonwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 114 Buttonwood Street offer parking?
No, 114 Buttonwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 114 Buttonwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Buttonwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Buttonwood Street have a pool?
No, 114 Buttonwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 114 Buttonwood Street have accessible units?
No, 114 Buttonwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Buttonwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Buttonwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Buttonwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Buttonwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
