Amenities
114 Buttonwood Street, Boston, MA 02125 - 6 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. [UNIT] Stunning renovated 6 bed 2 bath single family home in Dorchester! Unit features modern kitchen and bathrooms, granite counter tops, gas cooking, dishwasher, spacious layout, and abundant natural light. Walk to public transportation, parks, restaurants, nightlife, and more! Available 9/1. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3532037 ]