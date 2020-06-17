Amenities
1132 Commonwealth Avenue Apt #11, Allston, MA 02134 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 06/15/2020. No pets allowed. Transportation Tram: C, Saint Paul Street (0.69 mi) Bus: 66, Harvard St opp Verndale St (0.22 mi) Tram: B, Packards Corner (0.08 mi) Bus: 57, Brighton Ave @ Comm Ave (0.11 mi) Bus: 64, Cambridge St @ Linden St (0.46 mi) If this is what you're looking please contact: Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3590104 ]