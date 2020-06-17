All apartments in Boston
1132 Commonwealth Avenue

1132 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 299-9201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1132 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1132 Commonwealth Avenue Apt #11, Allston, MA 02134 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 06/15/2020. No pets allowed. Transportation Tram: C, Saint Paul Street (0.69 mi) Bus: 66, Harvard St opp Verndale St (0.22 mi) Tram: B, Packards Corner (0.08 mi) Bus: 57, Brighton Ave @ Comm Ave (0.11 mi) Bus: 64, Cambridge St @ Linden St (0.46 mi) If this is what you're looking please contact: Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3590104 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
1132 Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 1132 Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Commonwealth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1132 Commonwealth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1132 Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1132 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1132 Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1132 Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1132 Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1132 Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1132 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1132 Commonwealth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1132 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1132 Commonwealth Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

