2 bed, 1 bath in Brighton Center with fantastic location walking distance to bus lines, shops and restaurants. New windows, oil heat. Large eat-in-kitchen. Plenty of sunlight. Huge shared yard. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Walking distance to laundromat, sorry no laundry on-site. Pictures are from previous year. One month broker fee applies. Available August 1.



Terms: One year lease