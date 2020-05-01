All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

110 salem

110 Salem Street · No Longer Available
Location

110 Salem Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
null null

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 salem have any available units?
110 salem doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 110 salem currently offering any rent specials?
110 salem isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 salem pet-friendly?
No, 110 salem is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 110 salem offer parking?
No, 110 salem does not offer parking.
Does 110 salem have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 salem does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 salem have a pool?
No, 110 salem does not have a pool.
Does 110 salem have accessible units?
No, 110 salem does not have accessible units.
Does 110 salem have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 salem does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 salem have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 salem does not have units with air conditioning.
