Home
/
Boston, MA
/
110 salem
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
110 salem
110 Salem Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
110 Salem Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
null null
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 110 salem have any available units?
110 salem doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 110 salem currently offering any rent specials?
110 salem isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 salem pet-friendly?
No, 110 salem is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 110 salem offer parking?
No, 110 salem does not offer parking.
Does 110 salem have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 salem does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 salem have a pool?
No, 110 salem does not have a pool.
Does 110 salem have accessible units?
No, 110 salem does not have accessible units.
Does 110 salem have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 salem does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 salem have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 salem does not have units with air conditioning.
