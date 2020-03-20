All apartments in Boston
11 Royce Rd.

11 Royce Road · (617) 708-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Royce Road, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

cats allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER - Fantastic SPLIT apartment that can be used as a one or a two bedroom. Perfect for two people who would like to have maximum privacy as there is a door on both rooms but there will be no living room. The apartment can also be used as a one bedroom apartment using the bigger room as the living area. Laundry is on site and there is no cost for heat and hot water. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. There is NO FEE on this apartment. Quick walk to Harvard Ave and Packard's Corner T stations on the Green (B) line train. 57, 66, 501, 64, Green Line B line Trains Call or email Dave at : 617-708-4547 or david@eastcoastrealty.com. Please give me a call at the number on the photos or hit REPLY above. Cats ok! Send me an email David@eastcoastrealty.com - 617-708-4547

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Royce Rd. have any available units?
11 Royce Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 11 Royce Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
11 Royce Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Royce Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Royce Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 11 Royce Rd. offer parking?
No, 11 Royce Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 11 Royce Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Royce Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Royce Rd. have a pool?
No, 11 Royce Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 11 Royce Rd. have accessible units?
No, 11 Royce Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Royce Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Royce Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Royce Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Royce Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
