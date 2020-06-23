11 Price Rd.

Amenities

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath apartment in Allston Village. This place was recently renovated and has a large kitchen with granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Back PORCH! Heat and hot water Located just down the street from the Green Line T and the 57 bus, this is a great location for students and commuters who need easy access to downtown. In addition, The 66 bus goes down Harvard ave into Cambridge on one end and through Brookline on the other. Allston Village is full of restaurants, shops, and bars and has easy access to everything that one could want Call or email David at : 617-708-4547 David@eastcoastrealty.com



Terms: One year lease