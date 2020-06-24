Amenities

11 Parker St. Unit 2 Available 07/26/20 Spacious 2 Bd 2 Bath Condo in Charlestown near Sullivan Station - Cant miss with this beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 full bath second floor condo unit in a great Charlestown neighborhood. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout, Central AC, and built in cabinets in both the living room and second bedroom for additional storage. Just for you an Ecobee thermostat (it's like nest) that can be connected to an app+ wifi that controls the central air and heating for the majority of the unit. The unit includes one deeded parking space along with storage space and a washer/dryer in the basement. And the cherry on top is a private back porch space.



Location, location, location as this unit is a Commuter's dream location - very short walk to Sullivan Station and easy access to 93. Also close to Assembly Row for shopping, dining and entertainment.



Requirements: First month rent, Security Deposit, and Brokers fee.



Please email or call Zachary with questions or to schedule a showing:

Phone: 6175534717

Email: zachary@dependablere.com

zhall@rpmboston.com



No Dogs Allowed



