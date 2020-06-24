All apartments in Boston
11 Parker St. Unit 2

11 Parker St · (617) 522-0099
Location

11 Parker St, Boston, MA 02129
Medford Street - The Neck

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 Parker St. Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
dogs allowed
11 Parker St. Unit 2 Available 07/26/20 Spacious 2 Bd 2 Bath Condo in Charlestown near Sullivan Station - Cant miss with this beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 full bath second floor condo unit in a great Charlestown neighborhood. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout, Central AC, and built in cabinets in both the living room and second bedroom for additional storage. Just for you an Ecobee thermostat (it's like nest) that can be connected to an app+ wifi that controls the central air and heating for the majority of the unit. The unit includes one deeded parking space along with storage space and a washer/dryer in the basement. And the cherry on top is a private back porch space.

Location, location, location as this unit is a Commuter's dream location - very short walk to Sullivan Station and easy access to 93. Also close to Assembly Row for shopping, dining and entertainment.

Requirements: First month rent, Security Deposit, and Brokers fee.

Please email or call Zachary with questions or to schedule a showing:
Phone: 6175534717
Email: zachary@dependablere.com
zhall@rpmboston.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4991674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Parker St. Unit 2 have any available units?
11 Parker St. Unit 2 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Parker St. Unit 2 have?
Some of 11 Parker St. Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Parker St. Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
11 Parker St. Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Parker St. Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Parker St. Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 11 Parker St. Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 11 Parker St. Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 11 Parker St. Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Parker St. Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Parker St. Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 11 Parker St. Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 11 Parker St. Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 11 Parker St. Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Parker St. Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Parker St. Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
