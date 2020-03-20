Rent Calculator
11 Atkins St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11 Atkins St.
11 Atkins Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11 Atkins Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 2 bathroom located in Brighton. The apartment features and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11 Atkins St. have any available units?
11 Atkins St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 11 Atkins St. currently offering any rent specials?
11 Atkins St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Atkins St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Atkins St. is pet friendly.
Does 11 Atkins St. offer parking?
No, 11 Atkins St. does not offer parking.
Does 11 Atkins St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Atkins St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Atkins St. have a pool?
No, 11 Atkins St. does not have a pool.
Does 11 Atkins St. have accessible units?
No, 11 Atkins St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Atkins St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Atkins St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Atkins St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Atkins St. does not have units with air conditioning.
