All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 109 Kneeland St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
109 Kneeland St
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

109 Kneeland St

109 Kneeland Street · (484) 321-8177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Downtown Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

109 Kneeland Street, Boston, MA 02111
Downtown Boston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
clubhouse
gym
media room
yoga
Discover unsurpassed city living in these thoughtfully designed, sophisticated apartment residences. Just steps from the Rose Kennedy Greenway and South Station, this building places you in the fast lane to every part of Boston. Whether in search of a romantic dinner, seats at the hottest show or late night dim sum, this unique location offers easy access to the best that Boston has to offer. At the intersection of the charming Leather District, bustling Chinatown and the Theater District's entertainment hub, this home offers countless opportunities to fully immerse yourself in the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Kneeland St have any available units?
109 Kneeland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Kneeland St have?
Some of 109 Kneeland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Kneeland St currently offering any rent specials?
109 Kneeland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Kneeland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Kneeland St is pet friendly.
Does 109 Kneeland St offer parking?
No, 109 Kneeland St does not offer parking.
Does 109 Kneeland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Kneeland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Kneeland St have a pool?
No, 109 Kneeland St does not have a pool.
Does 109 Kneeland St have accessible units?
Yes, 109 Kneeland St has accessible units.
Does 109 Kneeland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Kneeland St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 109 Kneeland St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
The Longwood
1575 Tremont St
Boston, MA 02120
The Graphic Lofts Apartments
32 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02129
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity