Home
/
Boston, MA
/
109 Dartmouth St # 19
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM
109 Dartmouth St # 19
109 Dartmouth Street
·
(978) 317-4010
Location
109 Dartmouth Street, Boston, MA 02116
South End
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
Studio
Unit #23 · Avail. now
$1,700
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath
Unit #19 · Avail. now
$1,800
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
Unreal studio
Close to Copley Square! Next to Equinox, Back Bay Station,& Prudential Center. Heat hot water and electricity included!!
(RLNE5831861)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 109 Dartmouth St # 19 have any available units?
109 Dartmouth St # 19 has 2 units available starting at $1,700 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 109 Dartmouth St # 19 have?
Some of 109 Dartmouth St # 19's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 109 Dartmouth St # 19 currently offering any rent specials?
109 Dartmouth St # 19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Dartmouth St # 19 pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Dartmouth St # 19 is pet friendly.
Does 109 Dartmouth St # 19 offer parking?
No, 109 Dartmouth St # 19 does not offer parking.
Does 109 Dartmouth St # 19 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Dartmouth St # 19 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Dartmouth St # 19 have a pool?
No, 109 Dartmouth St # 19 does not have a pool.
Does 109 Dartmouth St # 19 have accessible units?
No, 109 Dartmouth St # 19 does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Dartmouth St # 19 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Dartmouth St # 19 has units with dishwashers.
