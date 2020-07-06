All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

109 Dartmouth St # 19

109 Dartmouth Street · (978) 317-4010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

109 Dartmouth Street, Boston, MA 02116
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit #23 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit #19 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
Unreal studio

Close to Copley Square! Next to Equinox, Back Bay Station,& Prudential Center. Heat hot water and electricity included!!

(RLNE5831861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 109 Dartmouth St # 19 have any available units?
109 Dartmouth St # 19 has 2 units available starting at $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Dartmouth St # 19 have?
Some of 109 Dartmouth St # 19's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Dartmouth St # 19 currently offering any rent specials?
109 Dartmouth St # 19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Dartmouth St # 19 pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Dartmouth St # 19 is pet friendly.
Does 109 Dartmouth St # 19 offer parking?
No, 109 Dartmouth St # 19 does not offer parking.
Does 109 Dartmouth St # 19 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Dartmouth St # 19 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Dartmouth St # 19 have a pool?
No, 109 Dartmouth St # 19 does not have a pool.
Does 109 Dartmouth St # 19 have accessible units?
No, 109 Dartmouth St # 19 does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Dartmouth St # 19 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Dartmouth St # 19 has units with dishwashers.

