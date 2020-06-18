All apartments in Boston
108 Hammond St.

108 Hammond Street · No Longer Available
Location

108 Hammond Street, Boston, MA 02120
Lower Roxbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in South End. The apartment features A/C,Ceramic Tiles,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Unit,New/Renovated Bath,New/Renovated Kitchen,Outdoor Patio,Storage and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Hammond St. have any available units?
108 Hammond St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Hammond St. have?
Some of 108 Hammond St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Hammond St. currently offering any rent specials?
108 Hammond St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Hammond St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Hammond St. is pet friendly.
Does 108 Hammond St. offer parking?
No, 108 Hammond St. does not offer parking.
Does 108 Hammond St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Hammond St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Hammond St. have a pool?
No, 108 Hammond St. does not have a pool.
Does 108 Hammond St. have accessible units?
No, 108 Hammond St. does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Hammond St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Hammond St. does not have units with dishwashers.
