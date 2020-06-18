106 Hammond St.

106 Hammond Street, Boston, MA 02120 Lower Roxbury
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in South End. The apartment features A/C,Ceramic Tiles,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Unit,New/Renovated Bath,New/Renovated Kitchen,Outdoor Patio and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
