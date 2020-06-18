All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:01 AM

105 Queensberry St.

105 Queensberry Street · (860) 424-2782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 Queensberry Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Landlord now paying a half broker fee! Newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment in a professionally managed building in the Fenway. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Open kitchen concept with black granite breakfast bar overlooking a spacious, sunny living room. Newer appliances including dishwasher. New cabinets. The living room is huge and open. Breezy, open entry area, large bedroom, and a renovated bathroom. Contact Dan: dan@eastcoastrealty.com or 860-424-2782. Thank you!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Queensberry St. have any available units?
105 Queensberry St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Queensberry St. have?
Some of 105 Queensberry St.'s amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Queensberry St. currently offering any rent specials?
105 Queensberry St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Queensberry St. pet-friendly?
No, 105 Queensberry St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 105 Queensberry St. offer parking?
No, 105 Queensberry St. does not offer parking.
Does 105 Queensberry St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Queensberry St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Queensberry St. have a pool?
No, 105 Queensberry St. does not have a pool.
Does 105 Queensberry St. have accessible units?
No, 105 Queensberry St. does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Queensberry St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Queensberry St. has units with dishwashers.
