105 Queensberry St.

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Landlord now paying a half broker fee! Newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment in a professionally managed building in the Fenway. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Open kitchen concept with black granite breakfast bar overlooking a spacious, sunny living room. Newer appliances including dishwasher. New cabinets. The living room is huge and open. Breezy, open entry area, large bedroom, and a renovated bathroom. Contact Dan: dan@eastcoastrealty.com or 860-424-2782. Thank you!



Terms: One year lease