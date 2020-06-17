All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:50 AM

105 Appleton Street

105 Appleton Street · (617) 818-0801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 Appleton Street, Boston, MA 02116
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1R · Avail. Sep 1

$3,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1405 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
105 Appleton Street Apt #1R, Boston, MA 02116 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. This large duplex style 2 bed/1.5 bath located on desirable Appleton street with private entrance and beautiful private patio. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Washer/dryer in unit. Pet friendly. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3583784 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Appleton Street have any available units?
105 Appleton Street has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Appleton Street have?
Some of 105 Appleton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Appleton Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 Appleton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Appleton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Appleton Street is pet friendly.
Does 105 Appleton Street offer parking?
No, 105 Appleton Street does not offer parking.
Does 105 Appleton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Appleton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Appleton Street have a pool?
No, 105 Appleton Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 Appleton Street have accessible units?
No, 105 Appleton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Appleton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Appleton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
