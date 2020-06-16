104 Queensberry St.

Amenities

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER- $2325 for A 12 Month Lease - This is a 1 bedroom apartment with granite counters in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Bay windows in the living room. Big bedroom on the first floor of a brownstone building. Working professionals welcome! Cats ok! No Dogs! The location is absolutely amazing. Centrally located steps to multiple universities (Northeastern, Berklee, New England Conservatory), several train stations (Hynes Conventions is closest), multiple bus lines, and tons of entertainment. The Back Bay and Newbury Street & Boylston Street in one direction, and historic Fenway Park in the other. The Emerald Necklace surrounds the area, offering walking and biking paths. There are countless, stores, restaurants, pubs, and more within steps of the front door.



Terms: One year lease