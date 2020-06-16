All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 104 Queensberry St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
104 Queensberry St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

104 Queensberry St.

104 Queensberry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

104 Queensberry Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER- $2325 for A 12 Month Lease - This is a 1 bedroom apartment with granite counters in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Bay windows in the living room. Big bedroom on the first floor of a brownstone building. Working professionals welcome! Cats ok! No Dogs! The location is absolutely amazing. Centrally located steps to multiple universities (Northeastern, Berklee, New England Conservatory), several train stations (Hynes Conventions is closest), multiple bus lines, and tons of entertainment. The Back Bay and Newbury Street & Boylston Street in one direction, and historic Fenway Park in the other. The Emerald Necklace surrounds the area, offering walking and biking paths. There are countless, stores, restaurants, pubs, and more within steps of the front door.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Queensberry St. have any available units?
104 Queensberry St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Queensberry St. have?
Some of 104 Queensberry St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Queensberry St. currently offering any rent specials?
104 Queensberry St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Queensberry St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Queensberry St. is pet friendly.
Does 104 Queensberry St. offer parking?
No, 104 Queensberry St. does not offer parking.
Does 104 Queensberry St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Queensberry St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Queensberry St. have a pool?
No, 104 Queensberry St. does not have a pool.
Does 104 Queensberry St. have accessible units?
No, 104 Queensberry St. does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Queensberry St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Queensberry St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College