Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Co-Brokers: Ask us about SPECIAL OFFER for Medical Students and Professionals.** 2bed/1bath apartment in the Boston area, near BU Student Village and West Campus. Easy access to Green Line T and several local bus stops. Undergrads ok Cats ok No Smoking Heat & Hot Water included in rent. Located 2 blocks from BU Shuttle to BMC