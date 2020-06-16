All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:23 PM

101 South Huntington Ave.

101 South Huntington Avenue · (617) 206-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Hills - Pond

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
lobby
Breathtaking, best-in-class Boston residences perched above Olmsted Park and Leverett Pond. Center yourself between Longwood Medical Area and Jamaica Plain, moments from the Heath Street T, Whole Foods Market, and Brookline Village shopping and dining. Find your escape at the outdoor fire place, curl up in the cozy lounge, or relax in your roomy apartment, with features that fit naturally into your lifestyle. Be in balance Serenity is your city oasis with style to live by. Unit features Contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, sleek wooden cabinetry, tile backsplashes, solid-tone engineered stone countertops, and open shelving, Oversized windows offering ample natural light Elegant tile flooring, custom vanities, and framed mirrors in bathrooms, Spacious walk-in closets, In-unit washers and dryers, and Remarkable views of Olmsted Park in select units. Building features 24 hour concierge and security services, Two story, light-filled glass lobby with picturesque park views dually accessible via South Huntington Avenue and Jamaicaway, Cutting-edge fitness center with LifeFitness equipment, Beautifully appointed common areas designed by RD Jones including a luxe resident lounge, billiards room, and modern collaboration spaces, Private courtyard with stunning landscaping by Copley Wolff, Elevated amenity deck with swimming pool, lounge, fireplace and barbeque grills, WiFi in all common areas, Direct-access garage parking, Lobby-level retail, and Leading property management by Greystar.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 South Huntington Ave. have any available units?
101 South Huntington Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 South Huntington Ave. have?
Some of 101 South Huntington Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 South Huntington Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
101 South Huntington Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 South Huntington Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 101 South Huntington Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 101 South Huntington Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 101 South Huntington Ave. does offer parking.
Does 101 South Huntington Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 South Huntington Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 South Huntington Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 101 South Huntington Ave. has a pool.
Does 101 South Huntington Ave. have accessible units?
No, 101 South Huntington Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 101 South Huntington Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 South Huntington Ave. has units with dishwashers.
