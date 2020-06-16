101 South Huntington Ave.

Amenities

Breathtaking, best-in-class Boston residences perched above Olmsted Park and Leverett Pond. Center yourself between Longwood Medical Area and Jamaica Plain, moments from the Heath Street T, Whole Foods Market, and Brookline Village shopping and dining. Find your escape at the outdoor fire place, curl up in the cozy lounge, or relax in your roomy apartment, with features that fit naturally into your lifestyle. Be in balance Serenity is your city oasis with style to live by. Unit features Contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, sleek wooden cabinetry, tile backsplashes, solid-tone engineered stone countertops, and open shelving, Oversized windows offering ample natural light Elegant tile flooring, custom vanities, and framed mirrors in bathrooms, Spacious walk-in closets, In-unit washers and dryers, and Remarkable views of Olmsted Park in select units. Building features 24 hour concierge and security services, Two story, light-filled glass lobby with picturesque park views dually accessible via South Huntington Avenue and Jamaicaway, Cutting-edge fitness center with LifeFitness equipment, Beautifully appointed common areas designed by RD Jones including a luxe resident lounge, billiards room, and modern collaboration spaces, Private courtyard with stunning landscaping by Copley Wolff, Elevated amenity deck with swimming pool, lounge, fireplace and barbeque grills, WiFi in all common areas, Direct-access garage parking, Lobby-level retail, and Leading property management by Greystar.



Terms: One year lease