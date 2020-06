Amenities

Available 07/01/20 This great 2 bedroom unit sits on the 3rd floor of a building in the heart of Fenway. The building offers a complete workout fitness center and laundry in the basement. The open floor plan combines the dining room with the living room that over looks the court yard. The 2 bedrooms offer plenty of space while the kitchen is complete for those who enjoy cooking at home.



This building has similar units available this time of year. If this is not exactly what you are looking for I would be happy to work with you on one that fits your needs. Feel free to give me a call.



Rich McDonough

617-640-4342



