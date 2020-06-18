All apartments in Boston
100 Jersey St # 305AF

100 Jersey Street · (978) 317-4010
Location

100 Jersey Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$3,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
concierge
elevator
parking
internet access
media room
Check Out This Stunning 2 Bed!

This 7 story, 40 unit building with concierge service, elevator and storage, is ideally located in the bustling Fenway neighborhood, close to Fenway Park, the Landmark Center, shops and restaurants. Each apartment has hardwood floors, central air and its own dedicated heating and hot water system. Private parking spaces are available for rent. Call us today for more details or to set up a showing!

The building sits on a quiet tree lined street just blocks away from the heart of Fenway. The building is in close proximity to the Longwood hospitals, countless restaurants, 24-hour Star Market, Target, Sephora, Mini Luxe, Movie Theater and tons of coffee shops and cafes.

(RLNE5615652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Jersey St # 305AF have any available units?
100 Jersey St # 305AF has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Jersey St # 305AF have?
Some of 100 Jersey St # 305AF's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Jersey St # 305AF currently offering any rent specials?
100 Jersey St # 305AF isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Jersey St # 305AF pet-friendly?
No, 100 Jersey St # 305AF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 100 Jersey St # 305AF offer parking?
Yes, 100 Jersey St # 305AF does offer parking.
Does 100 Jersey St # 305AF have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Jersey St # 305AF offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Jersey St # 305AF have a pool?
No, 100 Jersey St # 305AF does not have a pool.
Does 100 Jersey St # 305AF have accessible units?
No, 100 Jersey St # 305AF does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Jersey St # 305AF have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Jersey St # 305AF has units with dishwashers.
