100 Jersey St # 305AF

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar concierge elevator parking internet access media room

This 7 story, 40 unit building with concierge service, elevator and storage, is ideally located in the bustling Fenway neighborhood, close to Fenway Park, the Landmark Center, shops and restaurants. Each apartment has hardwood floors, central air and its own dedicated heating and hot water system. Private parking spaces are available for rent. Call us today for more details or to set up a showing!



The building sits on a quiet tree lined street just blocks away from the heart of Fenway. The building is in close proximity to the Longwood hospitals, countless restaurants, 24-hour Star Market, Target, Sephora, Mini Luxe, Movie Theater and tons of coffee shops and cafes.



(RLNE5615652)