Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

10 Lothian Road Apt #3F, Boston, MA 02135 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. 1 Bedroom Apartment in Convenient Location 9/1 - Hardwood Floors - Laundry on Site - Dishwasher - Cats welcome, Students Welcome ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3584857 ]