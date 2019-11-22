All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 10 Lothian Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
10 Lothian Road
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

10 Lothian Road

10 Lothian Road · (617) 903-8940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
St. Elizabeth's
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10 Lothian Road, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
10 Lothian Road Apt #3F, Boston, MA 02135 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. 1 Bedroom Apartment in Convenient Location 9/1 - Hardwood Floors - Laundry on Site - Dishwasher - Cats welcome, Students Welcome ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3584857 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Lothian Road have any available units?
10 Lothian Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Lothian Road have?
Some of 10 Lothian Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Lothian Road currently offering any rent specials?
10 Lothian Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Lothian Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Lothian Road is pet friendly.
Does 10 Lothian Road offer parking?
No, 10 Lothian Road does not offer parking.
Does 10 Lothian Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Lothian Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Lothian Road have a pool?
No, 10 Lothian Road does not have a pool.
Does 10 Lothian Road have accessible units?
No, 10 Lothian Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Lothian Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Lothian Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10 Lothian Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave
Boston, MA 02210
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity