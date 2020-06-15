All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 10 Allston St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
10 Allston St.
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:21 PM

10 Allston St.

10 Allston Street · (508) 717-4525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10 Allston Street, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 bed on the top floor, large living room, gleaming hardwood floors, ample closet space, modern kitchen and bathroom, bright and sunny unit, steps to MBTA, heat and hot water included, cats okay, NO FEE!!!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Allston St. have any available units?
10 Allston St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 10 Allston St. currently offering any rent specials?
10 Allston St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Allston St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Allston St. is pet friendly.
Does 10 Allston St. offer parking?
No, 10 Allston St. does not offer parking.
Does 10 Allston St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Allston St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Allston St. have a pool?
No, 10 Allston St. does not have a pool.
Does 10 Allston St. have accessible units?
No, 10 Allston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Allston St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Allston St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Allston St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Allston St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10 Allston St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity