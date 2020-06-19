All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:25 PM

1 Salem St.

1 Salem Street · (617) 448-7552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Salem Street, Boston, MA 02129
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fabulous location in CHARLESTOWN--2 bedroom unit in brownstone on Main Street. Unit has recently renovated KITCHEN and BATH. Convenient Charlestown location, just a 5-minute walk to Bunker Hill Community College, T. Unit has a large living room/dining area, two equally-sized bedrooms and eat in kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Exposed brick in the living room. Coin-op laundry in the basement. Just listed! See it soon! Will not last! First, last, one month security and one month broker fee. HOT WATER INCLUDED. Electric heat. ****Deb_Tyner//Citilink_Apts_Rentals**781-436-2484** Virtual tour available upon request with signed broker fee agreement. CITILINK APARTMENT RENTALS serves the greater BOSTON AREA and includes the following neighborhoods: Allston Andover Arlington Back Bay Belmont Beverly Boston Brighton Brookline Cambridge Charlestown Cleveland Circle Coolidge Corner Danvers Dedham Fens Fenway Kenmore Lexington Longwood Medical Area Malden Mass Ave Medford Mission Hill North Andover North End Packard's Corner Reading Somerville South End Waltham Washington Square Watertown Winchester Woburn. We can also assist you in finding off-campus housing near area schools including Berklee Boston College Boston Medical Center Boston University Emerson College Emmanuel Harvard Longwood Medical Area Medical Harvard University Merrimack College Northeastern Massachusetts College of Art Massachusetts College of Pharmacy MIT Simmons Tufts Wentworth & Wheelock. The information in this listing was gathered from third party sources including the owner and public records. Comparable/sample photos may have been employed in the preparation of this advertisement. Listings are subject to errors and omissions. Please note: The rental market in Greater Boston moves rapidly, and any apartment may no longer be on the market by the time you contact us. CITILINK disclaims any and all representations or warranties as to the accuracy of this information.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Salem St. have any available units?
1 Salem St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 1 Salem St. currently offering any rent specials?
1 Salem St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Salem St. pet-friendly?
No, 1 Salem St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1 Salem St. offer parking?
No, 1 Salem St. does not offer parking.
Does 1 Salem St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Salem St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Salem St. have a pool?
No, 1 Salem St. does not have a pool.
Does 1 Salem St. have accessible units?
No, 1 Salem St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Salem St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Salem St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Salem St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Salem St. does not have units with air conditioning.
