1 Salem St.

Fabulous location in CHARLESTOWN--2 bedroom unit in brownstone on Main Street. Unit has recently renovated KITCHEN and BATH. Convenient Charlestown location, just a 5-minute walk to Bunker Hill Community College, T. Unit has a large living room/dining area, two equally-sized bedrooms and eat in kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Exposed brick in the living room. Coin-op laundry in the basement. Just listed! See it soon! Will not last! First, last, one month security and one month broker fee. HOT WATER INCLUDED. Electric heat.



Terms: One year lease