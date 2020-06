Amenities

Newly constructed (2014) Luxury townhouse in Brighton. Sun-drenched unit includes first floor with open kitchen/ living area. Full kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinets. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, two full and one half bathroom. Two parking spaces, easy access to Mass Pike, Soldier's Field Road and Route Nine. Near express buses and Brighton Center restaurants and shopping.