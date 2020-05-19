Amenities

1 Buckley Avenue Apt #1, Boston, MA 02130 - 3 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: allowed. Renovated in 2016. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located near Jackson Square train station in Jamaica Plain. Unit features high end amenities with living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line train station, bus lines, restaurants, stores and shops. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval... Security deposit negotiable. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3532041 ]