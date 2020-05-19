All apartments in Boston
1 Buckley Avenue
1 Buckley Avenue

1 Buckley Avenue · (617) 360-1539
Location

1 Buckley Avenue, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1 Buckley Avenue Apt #1, Boston, MA 02130 - 3 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: allowed. Renovated in 2016. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located near Jackson Square train station in Jamaica Plain. Unit features high end amenities with living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line train station, bus lines, restaurants, stores and shops. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval... Security deposit negotiable. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3532041 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Buckley Avenue have any available units?
1 Buckley Avenue has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Buckley Avenue have?
Some of 1 Buckley Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Buckley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1 Buckley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Buckley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Buckley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1 Buckley Avenue offer parking?
No, 1 Buckley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1 Buckley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Buckley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Buckley Avenue have a pool?
No, 1 Buckley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1 Buckley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1 Buckley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Buckley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Buckley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
