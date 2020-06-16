45 E.Newton St.

Amenities

Luxurious 1 bedroom in a modern, full-service community in one of Boston's most desirable areas. Amazing south end location within unbelievable restaurants, fantastic nightlife, and many more conveniences right outside your door. Easy access to Back Bay, route 93, and right next to the Boston University Medical Center. The apartment's feature: -24 Hour Concierge -Fully applianced stainless steel kitchen -Dishwasher, disposal, and built-in microwave -HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED -Central Air Conditioning -Modern Bathroom -Beautifully landscaped courtyard -Fitness center-Complimentary coffee bar -On site maintenance staff with 24 hour emergency maintenance -Zipcars on-site -Easy access to MBTA and route 93 -Valet dry cleaning & laundry -Garage parking available -Cats and Dogs OK -Price and availability are subject to change daily



Terms: One year lease