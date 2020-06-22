All apartments in Belmont
Belmont, MA
42 Fairview St.
42 Fairview St.

42 Fairview Ave · No Longer Available
Location

42 Fairview Ave, Belmont, MA 02478
Cushing Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous two bedroom, off street parking, public transit to Harvard and MIT, hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, dishwasher, free washer/dryer.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Fairview St. have any available units?
42 Fairview St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, MA.
What amenities does 42 Fairview St. have?
Some of 42 Fairview St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Fairview St. currently offering any rent specials?
42 Fairview St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Fairview St. pet-friendly?
No, 42 Fairview St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 42 Fairview St. offer parking?
Yes, 42 Fairview St. does offer parking.
Does 42 Fairview St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Fairview St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Fairview St. have a pool?
No, 42 Fairview St. does not have a pool.
Does 42 Fairview St. have accessible units?
No, 42 Fairview St. does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Fairview St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Fairview St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Fairview St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Fairview St. does not have units with air conditioning.
