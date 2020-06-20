All apartments in Belmont
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

30 Lewis Rd.

30 Lewis Road · No Longer Available
Location

30 Lewis Road, Belmont, MA 02478
Cushing Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This spacious hill top 4 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms (1819 sq feet) is bright and fully deleaded. The first floor of the unit has hardwood floors in all the common areas and two bedrooms and wall to wall in a hallway and one bedroom. There is a fourth bedroom on the 3rd floor with beautiful winter views of Boston. Included in rent is two off street parking spaces, one in garage and one tandem. You will have tons of storage in the attic and basement. Enjoy the sunny days inside with the sun room, heated in the winter and open the 3 walls of window on the warmer days or sit on your private back balcony overlooking the shared private yard. Don't feel like driving hop on the #73 Bus to Harvard Sq. just a short 2 min walk. Or take a stroll to the many parks like Payson Park (4 mins away), Grove St. Park (10 mins away), or even Fresh Pond with paths that can take you to the Fresh Pond Shopping Center where you will find Trader Joe's, Staples, Pet Smart, and many other stores, restaurants and the Apple Cinemas. Lawn and snow care are included. Move in cost: First, Security, & Full Fee

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Lewis Rd. have any available units?
30 Lewis Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, MA.
What amenities does 30 Lewis Rd. have?
Some of 30 Lewis Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Lewis Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
30 Lewis Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Lewis Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Lewis Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 30 Lewis Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 30 Lewis Rd. does offer parking.
Does 30 Lewis Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Lewis Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Lewis Rd. have a pool?
No, 30 Lewis Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 30 Lewis Rd. have accessible units?
No, 30 Lewis Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Lewis Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Lewis Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Lewis Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Lewis Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
