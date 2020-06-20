30 Lewis Rd.

Amenities

This spacious hill top 4 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms (1819 sq feet) is bright and fully deleaded. The first floor of the unit has hardwood floors in all the common areas and two bedrooms and wall to wall in a hallway and one bedroom. There is a fourth bedroom on the 3rd floor with beautiful winter views of Boston. Included in rent is two off street parking spaces, one in garage and one tandem. You will have tons of storage in the attic and basement. Enjoy the sunny days inside with the sun room, heated in the winter and open the 3 walls of window on the warmer days or sit on your private back balcony overlooking the shared private yard. Don't feel like driving hop on the #73 Bus to Harvard Sq. just a short 2 min walk. Or take a stroll to the many parks like Payson Park (4 mins away), Grove St. Park (10 mins away), or even Fresh Pond with paths that can take you to the Fresh Pond Shopping Center where you will find Trader Joe's, Staples, Pet Smart, and many other stores, restaurants and the Apple Cinemas. Lawn and snow care are included. Move in cost: First, Security, & Full Fee



Terms: One year lease